Material exposing existence of secret document on Armenia's commitment to military intervention in sovereign territories of Azerbaijan shown in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. At a hearing held today at the Baku Military Court, a video was presented featuring a 1993 meeting between the first President of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, and representatives of the former so-called entity in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In the video, speaking directly to the camera, Ter-Petrosyan recalled that he had provided the highest level of security guarantees on behalf of Armenia to the illegal entity established in Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory. He referred to the agreement on these security guarantees as a secret document to be signed between Armenia and the so-called entity.

According to Ter-Petrosyan, the agreement would consist of two copies. He declared: "The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic relies on the guarantees of the international community, the Russian Federation, the United States, and especially the President of the Republic of Armenia, Levon Ter-Petrosyan."

Ter-Petrosyan further stated that Armenia was committed to using all its resources—including direct military intervention—to support the so-called entity, and ruled out any possibility of returning Lachin to Azerbaijan in future negotiations.

In response to the prosecutors' questions, defendant Arkadi Ghukasyan confirmed that he had taken part in the meeting with Ter-Petrosyan. Calling the meeting a decisive moment, the accused noted that the video was recorded shortly after the occupation of the Kalbajar district. He said he had participated as the head of the delegation from the former so-called entity negotiating with Azerbaijan and as a deputy of the same entity.

Ghukasyan added that following the meeting, Georgi Petrosyan resigned. "Karen Baburyan assumed the role of Speaker of the Parliament, and together with Robert Kocharian, signed the document presented by Levon Ter-Petrosyan," he said.

Under that document, the Republic of Armenia accepted full responsibility for ensuring the security of Karabakh until the conflict was completely resolved.

The trial continues for Armenian nationals charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, planning and waging aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, the forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing of terrorism—among other offenses linked to Armenia’s military aggression.