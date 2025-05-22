Baku Stock Exchange set to integrate stock markets with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are planning to integrate their stock markets with the aim of enhancing market depth and attracting a greater number of participants, said Ogtay Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Chief Commercial Officer of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports.

Speaking at the KASE Day in Baku seminar, Gasimov highlighted the growing partnership between the BSE and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). He emphasized that this collaboration is based on the mutual exchange of experiences and best practices.

"We regularly conduct bilateral visits, participate in joint events, and actively discuss areas of cooperation. Our focus is on market data broadcasting, cross-listing, and sponsored listing. All of these efforts aim to deepen the markets and expand their participant base," Gasimov said.

The official also stressed that the successful development of stock markets is only possible by ensuring a high level of transparency, accessibility of information, liquidity, and activity from both investors and issuers.

"The effectiveness of a capital market is determined by the quality of interaction among all its participants and the ability to implement investment strategies using accessible and reliable exchange instruments," he added.

