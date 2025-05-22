Iran's NIORDC, Zamyad sign multimillion-dollar agreement

In November 2019, Iran raised gasoline prices while launching a major initiative to convert 1.46 million public transport vehicles to dual-fuel systems, aiming to reduce gasoline consumption. This project, with an investment of $114 million, is expected to save 12 million liters of gasoline daily and be completed within 14 months.

