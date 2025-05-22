National Bank of Georgia sets sights on boosting financial sector quotas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The National Bank of Georgia will increase quotas in the financial sector, said the bank's governor, Natia Turnava, Trend reports.

Speaking at the "SHE Congress 2025" event in Baku, Turnava highlighted that the quota system exists within the financial sector, but not in other areas, including at the government level.

"We apply a quota, which is not common in all sectors. There is no such quota at the state level, but it exists in the financial sector, and I will explain why this makes sense. Starting from June first this year, the quotas will be increased and will reach 40 percent," she said.

She elaborated on why the financial sector is more favorable for quotas compared to other sectors.

"The financial sector serves as a channel and a bridge between money, financial resources, and entrepreneurs. While I'm not certain whether having more women decision-makers, especially in the financial sector, results in more credit for female entrepreneurs, it is highly likely that this will foster more confidence among women and lead to increased access to financial resources for female micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs," said Turnava.

The official also noted that the collection of gender-specific data in this field began only a year ago.

"We were essentially blind to this area — meaning, we didn’t have clear data on how many women were represented or how strongly women were represented at the micro and SME levels.

After collecting the data, it became clear that the situation was not as bright as expected and required serious reflection," Turnava added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel