Kazakhstan bolsters agri-ties with China through expanded market access

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first quarter of 2025, Kazakhstan's agricultural sector saw a 45 percent increase in turnover, reaching $430.5 million, and a 42 percent rise in exports, totaling $301.9 million. This growth was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, and Sun Meijun, Chief of China's General Administration of Customs.

