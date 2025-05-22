Uzbekistan, Norway discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Munira Aminova, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with John Mikal Kvistad, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Uzbekistan, to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a range of key areas, including environmental protection, climate change, migration, the textile industry, and fisheries.

The Norwegian side expressed its readiness to share expertise in promoting regional cooperation based on the Nordic model, which involves all five Nordic countries. Special emphasis was placed on supporting scientific and educational initiatives.

Both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in enhancing bilateral relations and outlined concrete steps for the development and implementation of joint projects in areas of strategic importance to both nations.

