ALGIERS, Algeria, May 22. Tajikistan would be happy to share this proposal with LLF and discuss how we can work together to achieve sustainable development goals and meet our national health targets, said Jamoliddin Abdullozoda , the Minister of Health and Social Protection of Tajikistan, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

Abdullozoda said this in a statement at the "Transforming Lives and Livelihoods Forum: Mobilize for Impact", as part of the Annual Meetings of the IsDB in Algeria.

"Reducing the spending and improving maternal health along with investments in Tajikistan's human capital since the fall of expenditure of our interconnected approach, where healthcare, delivery, agricultural development, and public education are combined to improve health seeking the heart, food security, and early childhood development," the minister noted.

As a successful example, Abdullozoda mentioned the recently launched maternal and child health protection project in the Khartoum province.

"The project improved access to maternal and neonatal services for over 770,000 rural residents, equipped facilities, trained over 2,400 providers, and introduced modern referral and monitoring systems. Importantly, the project integrated climate, resilience, water, and sanitation," he added.

Additionally, the minister highlighted gender equality as an integral part of the project’s design.

"We will build not only better services but also sustainable and inclusive systems.

Building on this work, we have developed a proposal that brings together multiple sectors to expand this solution. We would be happy to share this proposal with LLF and discuss how we can work together to achieve sustainable development goals and meet our national health targets," he concluded.

