Kazakhstan's Stock Exchange closes Kazakhtelecom stock trading amid price plunge
Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site
JSC "Kazakhtelecom" shares plunged 31.51 percent, prompting the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) to suspend trade. Trading ended on May 21, 2025, at 58,400.00 tenge (roughly $116.80) per share, and the next day at 39,999.99 tenge. This suspension follows KASE's guideline that trading stops if share prices drop 30% or more.
