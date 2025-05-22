Azerbaijan explores infrastructure cooperation with OPEC Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan and the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) Fund have explored opportunities for collaboration on infrastructure projects, Mikayıl Jabbarov, the country's Minister of Economy, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group, we were pleased to meet with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, the President of the OPEC Fund for International Development.

Our discussions focused on sustainable development, the efficient use of resources, and key areas of bilateral cooperation. We also reviewed prospects for joint activities within the scope of infrastructure projects," the post said.

