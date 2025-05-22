Uzbekistan, Slovenia unveil joint plans to boost trade and investment

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 22. Over the past few years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Slovenia has tripled, with a focus on expanding trade volumes, aiming to reach 500 million euros in the first phase by diversifying product ranges and promoting import substitution, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

This announcement came during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, in a narrow format with official delegations at the Presidential Palace in Ljubljana.

The discussions centered around the supply of Uzbek products, including textiles, fruits and vegetables, mineral fertilizers, copper products, and other industrial goods, while Slovenia is set to provide pharmaceuticals, advanced technologies, and equipment. A key topic was the potential use of the Slovenian port of Koper as a logistics hub for easier access to the European Union market.

Both countries reached agreements to implement an Industrial Cooperation Program involving leading Slovenian companies. This will include projects in the production of modern equipment, industrial and agricultural goods, pharmaceutical localization, and the construction and modernization of energy facilities.

In a move to strengthen labor migration cooperation, Uzbekistan and Slovenia agreed to prepare an Agreement on Organized Labor Migration. This will cover the development of training, adaptation programs, language acquisition, professional skills, and labor standards.

Tourism, particularly in rural and mountainous areas, emerged as another promising area for future collaboration. In education, both sides agreed to sign an agreement on mutual recognition of diplomas and launch joint training programs with the University of Ljubljana and the University of Maribor. Additionally, a joint Youth Innovation Forum, involving universities and research centers from both countries, is scheduled to take place in Tashkent next year.

To advance the initiatives discussed, the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will be held in July of this year in Ljubljana.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited President Nataša Pirc Musar to visit Uzbekistan at a mutually convenient time.

