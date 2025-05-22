Iran sees rise in non-oil exports to Turkmenistan

Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan have seen an increase in both value and weight during the first month of the current Iranian year, with key sectors including agriculture, industry, and petrochemicals. Despite a slight overall decline in Iran's total non-oil exports, trade with Turkmenistan has shown positive growth in comparison to the previous year.

