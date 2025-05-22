Azerbaijan, IsDB hold talks on sustainable infrastructure projects (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has taken part in the Plenary Session and Roundtable of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Algiers and held meetings on cooperation, a source in the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

As part of the Annual Meeting of the IsDB Group in Algiers, a Plenary Session of the Board of Governors was held.

During the event, annual meetings of institutions within the IsDB Group were organized, and member countries were informed about the sustainable development plan for 2026–2035, covering efficient infrastructure, development of human capital and the private sector, food and water security, and trade integration.

A Roundtable of the IsDB Group’s Board of Governors was also held within the framework of the Annual Meeting.

In his speech, Jabbarov highlighted the economic diversification measures implemented in Azerbaijan and the country’s strategic position as a transit hub.

The roundtable featured exchanges of views on proactive regulatory practices in member countries' business environments, sustainable development of regional trade, and the importance of strengthening joint cooperation.

During the meeting of the Minister with President of IsDB group Muhammad Suleiman Al Jasser, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the institutions belonging to IsDB group.

Ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan, private sector development, and the successful results of joint efforts with the bank were noted.

The sides discussed diversifying cooperation, implementing projects related to sustainable infrastructure, and initiatives aimed at regional development.

The meeting with Guinea’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Ismael Nabé, provided information about the favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, it was pointed out that macroeconomic stability and ongoing economic reforms have boosted the country’s non-oil economy and exports.

Furthermore, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, efficient use of natural resources, and exchange of knowledge and experience.

