AZPROMO official announces benefits of logistics subsidies at hand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan will introduce a new mechanism designed to provide logistics subsidies aimed at facilitating access to foreign markets starting in 2025, said Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

In his speech at the "SHE Congress 2025" event held in Baku, Abdullayev highlighted that logistics challenges are widely recognized, and the new mechanism is expected to significantly support the growth of the country’s exports.

"Everyone is aware of the logistics issues we face. We believe that the implementation of this new mechanism will provide substantial support for increasing our exports.

Attracting investments remains a top priority for the country. Regular events are being organized across all our platforms to support women investors and entrepreneurs. I believe these initiatives should be further expanded," he remarked.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

