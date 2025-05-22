Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The open court session in the criminal case against Armenian citizens Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including preparing and waging aggressive war, genocide, violating the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcibly seizing power, forcibly retaining it, and committing numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on May 22, Trend reports.

At the Baku Military Court, under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (alternate judge Gunel Samedova), each of the defendants was provided with an interpreter in their known language and with lawyers for their defense.

The session was attended by the defendants, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal successors and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state prosecution.

