Turkmenistan’s Stock market heats up with strategic contract activity
Active trading took place on the Turkmenistan Stock Exchange, with both local and international entrepreneurs participating. Deals included contracts for the supply of dyed fabric and road bitumen, as well as the procurement of traditional Turkmen carpets, showcasing growing interest in Turkmen-made products.
