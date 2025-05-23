Azerbaijan reduces electricity imports from Russia

Photo: Artificial intelligence

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 21.7 million kWh of electricity from Russia, worth $679,200. This marks a decrease of 1.6 million kWh (6.9 percent) in volume compared to last year. However, the value of imports rose by $12,100 (1.8 percent).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register