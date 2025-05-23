Uzbekistan reveals growth in foreign trade turnover for early 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover totaled $24.6 billion in the first four months of 2025, reflecting an increase of $3.44 billion, or 16.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee reveals that exports amounted to $11.88 billion, showing a substantial year-on-year growth of 35.1 percent. Imports reached $12.73 billion, indicating a more moderate increase of 2.9 percent.

Consequently, the foreign trade balance recorded a trade deficit of $846.3 million.