Sixth plenary meeting of GlobE Network wraps up in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The 6th plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) concluded successfully in Baku on May 22, Trend reports.

On the final day, UNODC representatives delivered presentations on the progress made toward establishing regional offices of the GlobE Network. A panel discussion was also held, focusing on ways to enhance international cooperation in the fight against corruption.

At the closing ceremony, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Nazim Rajabov underscored the GlobE Network’s vital role in promoting global anti-corruption collaboration.

Organizers announced the key outcomes of the meeting, including the decision to hold the 7th plenary meeting in Romania and the 8th in the United Arab Emirates. The GlobE Network Steering Committee also approved two new observer members.

The event gathered representatives from over 120 government agencies across 92 countries, featuring more than 100 speeches and over 20 panel discussions.