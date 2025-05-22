Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Uzbekistan and Slovenian PM sign joint statement

Uzbekistan Materials 22 May 2025 22:26 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Following the talks held in Ljubljana, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob signed a joint statement, Trend reports.

A ceremony of exchanging bilateral agreements took place in their presence:

– on exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements;

– on cooperation in education, science and culture;

– on cooperation in transport and logistics;

– on cooperation in the management of "smart" cities;

– on cooperation in standardization;

– on cooperation in water resources management;

– on cooperation in tourism.

It was also agreed to jointly study the possibilities of establishing direct flights between the two countries and using the infrastructure of the port of Koper to bring Uzbek goods to the EU market.

Mirziyoyev invited Prime Minister Robert Golob to visit Uzbekistan at a convenient time.

