Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and EU experiences significant growth in 4M2025

In the first four months of 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) hit the ground running, reaching a whopping $7.19 billion. This marks a hefty jump of 35.5 percent when stacked against the same stretch last year. Imports from the EU hit the jackpot at $6.2 billion, while exports climbed the ladder to $956 million, both showing a remarkable year-on-year leap.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register