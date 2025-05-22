Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and EU experiences significant growth in 4M2025
In the first four months of 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) hit the ground running, reaching a whopping $7.19 billion. This marks a hefty jump of 35.5 percent when stacked against the same stretch last year. Imports from the EU hit the jackpot at $6.2 billion, while exports climbed the ladder to $956 million, both showing a remarkable year-on-year leap.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy