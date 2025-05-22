Iran boosts product imports from Turkmenistan in recent months

Iran’s imports from Turkmenistan have taken a giant leap in the first month of the current Iranian year, with both value and weight seeing a marked uptick compared to last year. The cream of the crop in imported goods consists of petroleum coke, cotton, and fabrics, while the overall trade turnover between the two countries is on the upswing.

