Azerbaijani Railways reps review activities of Chinese Xi'an and Chengdu ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The delegation of Azerbaijani Railways CJSC (ADY), led by Deputy Chairman Arif Aghayev, is making a working visit to China, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Railways

As part of the visit, the company representatives got acquainted with the operations and infrastructure capabilities of the inland ports in the cities of Xi’an and Chengdu, as well as with modern logistics solutions implemented at these ports.

The delegation also held meetings with their authorities.

During the meetings, discussions focused on attracting cargo flows to the Middle Corridor, expanding logistics potential, and exploring prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Moreover, it was noted that Xi’an and Chengdu are major transportation and economic hubs in Western China, playing a key role in the development of trade and logistics links between China and Europe via the Middle Corridor.

