New foreign-funded transportation projects set for launch in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. New transportation infrastructure projects in Iran, funded by foreign investments totaling $119 million and €39 million, will be inaugurated on May 24, Trend reports via the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

The funds will be allocated across more than 4,200 projects within the transportation sector, marking a significant development for the country’s infrastructure.

Additionally, the same day will see the completion of 43,500 residential units in urban and rural areas. A total of 370 trillion rials (around $648 million) has been invested in these housing projects.

Moreover, 20 projects related to weather-related infrastructure will also be completed, with a budget of 855 billion rials (around $1.49 million) allocated for their execution.

Earlier this year, in February, Iran had completed various transportation and housing projects with a total investment of 1.2 quadrillion rials (around $2.1 billion).

