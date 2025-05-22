Recent earthquake concerns in Azerbaijan addressed by seismology official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Despite both Türkiye and Azerbaijan being located in seismically active regions, the recent earthquakes in the neighboring country do not affect Azerbaijan, Vusala Rafiqqızı, the head of the Electronic Services Department at the Republican Seismological Service Center, said in a statement to Trend.

Rafiqqızı explained that the seismic and tectonic structures of Türkiye and Azerbaijan differ.

"Although both Türkiye and Azerbaijan are located in seismically active areas, the earthquakes there have no effect on our lands.

Since exact earthquake predictions cannot be made, no one can forecast whether an earthquake will occur or not. Minor tremors, which often go unnoticed, are recorded daily and do not have any impact. Earthquakes with a magnitude of three or above are officially reported on our website and social media pages," she added.

