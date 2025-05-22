Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance boosts activity in eurobond market in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance issued Eurobonds worth $15 billion in 2024, said Timur Salimov, Chairman of the Board at Jusan Invest CJSC, Trend reports.

Speaking during the KASE Day event in Baku, Salimov emphasized that Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance continues to actively expand its Eurobond market by issuing securities in a range of currencies. This approach not only diversifies funding sources but also enhances the market’s appeal to international investors.

“The Ministry of Finance is highly active in the Eurobond market. Issuing bonds in various currencies adds flexibility and resilience to the market,” Salimov added.

He also noted that the total volume of government securities trading in 2024 reached 8 trillion tenge (around $15 billion), which represents a slight decline of 1 percent compared to the previous year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel