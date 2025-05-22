ANAMA tallies mines discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s liberated zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Since Azerbaijan’s liberation of its occupied territories on November 8, 2020, significant progress has been made in clearing the land of mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), as part of a comprehensive reconstruction and recovery effort, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

Following the end of the occupation, ANAMA has been systematically clearing the liberated territories of mines and unexploded ordnance

The agency reported that, as of today, 200,834.5 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded military ordnance since November 10, 2020.

The report highlighted that a total of 196,454 mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected and neutralized, including 137,772 pieces of unexploded ordnance, 36,904 anti-personnel mines, and 21,778 anti-tank mines.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel