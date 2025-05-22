Almost half of AZPROMO's employees are women - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Around 40 percent of the employees at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) are women, said the agency’s Executive Director, Yusif Abdullayev, Trend reports.

In his remarks during the "SHE Congress 2025" held in Baku, Abdullayev pointed out that AZPROMO is all in when it comes to backing entrepreneurship and leveling the playing field for gender equality in its workforce.

"Currently, there are 4 advisors working at AZPROMO, and 50 percent of them are women. One of these female advisors is attending this congress today.

AZPROMO is actively supporting business development both domestically and internationally, organizing various events such as business forums, roundtables, and other meetings.

An international investment forum will be held in Baku in June, with 'Sea Breeze' as the main partner for the event. The forum will take place there," he said.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

