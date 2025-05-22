Azerbaijani gas is key element in Hungary’s energy policy – analyst (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The growing role of Azerbaijani gas in Hungary’s energy mix aligns with the country’s strategy to diversify its energy sources, Zoltán Egeresi, research fellow at Ludovika - University of Public Service, Hungary, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Although Azerbaijani gas currently accounts for only a modest share of Hungary’s energy mix, its role is expected to grow over time. This is in line with Hungary’s broader energy diversification strategy, which aims to reduce reliance on a single source and expand partnerships with reliable suppliers such as Azerbaijan," he said.

The expert noted that with an annual gas consumption of approximately 9 billion cubic meters, Hungary represents the largest market for natural gas in the region.

"Recent geopolitical shifts in Eastern Europe - particularly the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine - have significantly elevated Azerbaijan’s strategic importance for European countries, especially those in its immediate neighborhood. Southeast European nations such as Bulgaria and Serbia have already begun importing Azerbaijani natural gas, seeking to reduce their dependence on traditional suppliers and enhance energy security," Egeresi said.

He pointed out that bilateral relations between Hungary and Azerbaijan entered a golden age in recent years, driven by shared geopolitical, energy, and economic interests that further deepened their already friendly ties.

"Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the key success stories of Hungary’s 'Eastern Opening' – a foreign policy initiative launched in the early 2010s aimed at enhancing economic and political relations with non-EU countries. This Hungarian strategy aligned well with Azerbaijan’s multivector foreign policy. Hungary’s accession as an observer to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in 2018, with Azerbaijani support, further strengthened bilateral ties by providing a stable, institutionalized framework for ongoing dialogue and cooperation," the expert said.

Moreover, Egeresi noted that as a small and open economy, Hungary is particularly sensitive to geopolitical instability and armed conflicts. This perspective has shaped its consistent support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, as well as its endorsement of peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Hungary recognizes that lasting regional stability is a prerequisite for enhanced connectivity, especially in light of the prospective opening of the Zangezur Corridor, which could significantly bolster the Middle Corridor," he said.

Egeresi also pointed out that regional stability directly contributes to energy security, a strategic priority for Hungary since 2022.

"In this context, bilateral energy cooperation has intensified: Hungarian companies such as MOL and MVM have begun investing in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, while Azerbaijan has commenced natural gas exports to Hungary. In addition, the Green Energy Corridor initiative – aimed at transporting electricity from Azerbaijan to Central Europe via Georgia, the Black Sea, Romania, and Hungary – has gained traction, representing a forward-looking dimension of bilateral cooperation in renewable energy and sustainability," he said.

Touching on the topic of transport cooperation, the expert noted that Azerbaijan plays a key role in the development of the Middle Corridor, which effectively bypasses both Russia and Iran.

"Its geographic position makes Azerbaijan a keystone country in the emerging East–West connectivity architecture. As a result, all major transport and trade routes from Central Asia must pass through Azerbaijan, enhancing its geostrategic and economic importance. For Hungary, which has been actively seeking to expand its presence in Eurasian trade networks through its “Eastern Opening” policy, the development of the Middle Corridor and associated Trans-Caspian connectivity projects offers substantial opportunities," he said.

Egeresi pointed out that these routes not only shorten transport times between Asia and Central Europe but also contribute to supply chain resilience, especially in the face of shifting geopolitical realities. In sum, the Middle Corridor and Trans-Caspian initiatives provide a concrete framework through which Azerbaijan and Hungary can elevate their strategic partnership, transforming it from energy-focused cooperation into a broader, multidimensional alliance centered on trade, infrastructure, and connectivity.

According to the expert, although Hungary holds only observer status within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), it has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to the organization and actively sought to strengthen cooperation with its member states. This dedication was emphasized in 2019 with the establishment of the OTS Representation Office in Budapest – the first of its kind outside the Turkic world – symbolizing Hungary’s strategic intent to serve as a bridge between the Turkic states and the European Union.

"Hungary has also backed its political commitment with tangible contributions, most notably through its participation in the Turkic Investment Fund. The country’s proactive engagement reached a new milestone with its hosting of the 2025 Informal Summit of the OTS in Budapest. This high-profile event not only showcases Hungary’s increasingly assertive and multidirectional foreign policy but also solidifies its role as a reliable partner within the Turkic institutional framework," he said.

Egeresi added that the adoption of the Budapest Declaration during the summit is expected to further enhance cooperation among OTS members and observers, promote joint initiatives, and provide fresh momentum for the implementation of the Turkic World Vision 2040.

"It also reflects Hungary’s long-term strategic goal of deepening its connectivity with its Turkic partners by integrating into broader political, economic, and cultural networks. Through its active participation, Hungary aims to position itself as a European gateway for Turkic states and contribute to a more interconnected and resilient Eurasian region," the expert said.

He noted that the rise of Turkic cooperation through the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), complemented by bilateral initiatives, has played a significant role in resolving border disputes in Central Asia and promoting greater stability in the South Caucasus. Enhanced connectivity, deepening energy cooperation, and clearly defined shared interests across a range of geopolitical and economic issues have collectively elevated the international standing and influence of OTS member states.

"For Hungary, these developments not only validate its engagement with the Turkic world but also enhance its geopolitical relevance. As the OTS grows in strategic importance, Hungary’s position as a European observer and active participant allows it to serve as a vital bridge between East and West, facilitating dialogue, trade, and cooperation across regional blocs. This bridging role reinforces Hungary’s aspirations to play a more prominent role in Eurasian affairs and promote its connectivity strategy," Egeresi concluded.