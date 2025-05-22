Kazakhstan strengthens agricultural bridge to China with new export agreement

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, and China’s General Administration of Customs head, Sun Meijun, signed a Protocol on poultry meat inspection, quarantine, and food safety regulations for trade between the two countries. This agreement is part of Kazakhstan's ongoing efforts to expand its agro-industrial exports, particularly to China, which has high demand for Kazakh livestock products.

