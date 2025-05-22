Kazakhstan strengthens agricultural bridge to China with new export agreement
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, and China’s General Administration of Customs head, Sun Meijun, signed a Protocol on poultry meat inspection, quarantine, and food safety regulations for trade between the two countries. This agreement is part of Kazakhstan's ongoing efforts to expand its agro-industrial exports, particularly to China, which has high demand for Kazakh livestock products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy