Kazakhstan signals support for logistics hub with Hungary’s BDPST Group

Photo: Kazakhstan MFA

Kazakhstan and Hungary are exploring the creation of a joint logistics hub with the participation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy. The project was a key topic during Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu’s meetings with Hungarian business leaders, aimed at expanding cooperation in transport, digital infrastructure, and investment.

