President Ilham Aliyev approves funding for restoration of historic Momine Khatun mausoleum in Nakhchivan - decree

Politics Materials 22 May 2025 11:26 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved a significant allocation for the restoration of the Momine Khatun Mausoleum, a key historical and architectural landmark in the city of Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

The decree directs the allocation of 1 million manat ($588,200) from the Presidential Reserve Fund to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to support initial conservation and restoration efforts at the mausoleum.

