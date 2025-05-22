Azerbaijan reports mine clearance progress in Gazakh's liberated villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. As many as 141.8 ha of land have been cleared of mines and other explosive ordnances as a result of demining operations in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan's Gazakh district since April 2024, a source in the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

During the operations, 961 anti-personnel and 95 anti-tank mines, as well as 48 unexploded ordnances, totaling 1,104 mines, as well as 48 unexploded ordnances, were found and neutralized.

A 12.7-kilometer borderline was established between Azerbaijan and Armenia after border delimitation, ensuring the return of four villages, namely, Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gizilhajili (6.5 square kilometers) in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan.

The territories of the above villages were taken under the control of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan on May 24, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel