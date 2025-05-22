Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore innovations for Middle Corridor dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in the directions of development of the Middle Corridor, the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev wrote on “X”, Trend reports.

"We met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün. During the meeting, we discussed the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tükiye in the field of transportation. We exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation, especially in the development of road transport, railroad, aviation and the Middle Corridor," the publication reads.