Kyrgyzstan opens new brick factory in nation's Osh region
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
A shiny new brick factory has popped up in Karool village, Osh region, giving a leg up to local construction and opening the floodgates for job opportunities. This facility is a piece of the puzzle in Kyrgyzstan’s broader strategy to tackle the growing housing demand, riding the wave of recent investments in healthcare and cultural infrastructure in the Uzgen district.
