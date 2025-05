Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A group of persons who made contributions to the protection of the environment and natural resources in Azerbaijan have been awarded, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following persons have been awarded the "Taraggi" medal:

Arastun Hasanov

Mirsalam Ganbarov

Amil Sefiyev

Mayis Shiraliyev

Gafar Tarverdiyev

Medal "For Distinction in Civil Service"

Ilgar Aslanov

Sevinj Ibadova