Turkmenistan launches new residential development with comprehensive infrastructure

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 22. Modern residential settlement is being constructed in the Tyaze Yol district of the Kunya-Urgench region in Turkmenistan, designed in line with the current urban and settlement development standards, Trend reports.

The new residential area is set to have all its ducks in a row, boasting a well-rounded infrastructure that covers the bases for social, industrial, and utility needs.



The project is set to roll out a whole slew of residential houses, featuring charming cottage-style homes that are sure to tickle the fancy of many. A road network has been laid down in the settlement, and the utilities for gas, electricity, and water supply have been set up and are good to go.

The economic foundation of the future settlement will consist of small enterprises, including a soft drink factory, a bakery, and a greenhouse complex specializing in lemon and mushroom cultivation. These businesses will not only provide products for the local population but also create new jobs.

The social and cultural infrastructure of the settlement will include a general education school with 420 student places, a kindergarten for 160 children, as well as a Health House, Culture House, and communication centers. There will also be a Household Services Center, a shopping mall, administrative buildings, and a fire station.

In 2025, Turkmenistan plans to put into operation approximately 500,000 square meters of residential space, including schools with 4,620 student places and kindergartens with 2,000 spaces.

