Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with EFSD on its legal status

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 22. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law ratifying the agreement between the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on the terms of the fund’s presence in the country, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The agreement, originally signed in Bishkek on March 20, 2025, was approved by the parliament on April 16, 2025.

The document establishes favorable conditions for the EFSD’s operations and representation in Kyrgyzstan. It also confirms the recognition of the Fund’s legal status, immunities, privileges, and benefits, including those extended to its personnel.

The EFSD is a regional financial institution with assets exceeding $9 billion, established in 2009. Its objectives include promoting economic and financial stability in member states and supporting their sustainable development.

