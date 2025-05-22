EU adds Uzbek firm Trade Engine System in their next round of sanctions on Russia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. The European Union has thrown a wrench in the works by adding the Uzbek company Trade Engine System to its 17th sanctions package aimed at Russia as part of its ongoing efforts to cut the strings of support networks tied to the Russia-Ukraine war, Trend reports.

Founded in 2022, Trade Engine System specializes in the wholesale trade of electronic and telecommunication equipment and spare parts.

This marks the fifth Uzbek company to be sanctioned by the EU in relation to the conflict. Previously blacklisted entities from Uzbekistan include:

Alfa Beta Creative LLC

GFK Logistics Asia LLC

Mvizion LLC (since 2023)

UZSTANEX LLC (added in February 2025)

The 17th sanctions package casts a wide net, aiming at 75 individuals and entities hailing from Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, China, Türkiye, the UAE, Serbia, and Vietnam. This move underscores the EU’s relentless pursuit to cut the legs out from under Russia’s war-related industries and disrupt its global supply chains.

