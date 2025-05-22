TotalEnergies commissions 263 MW solar project in Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. TotalEnergies has officially launched its largest solar power installation in Europe, located near Seville, Spain, Trend reports.

The cluster consists of five solar projects with a combined installed capacity of 263 megawatts (MW).

The facility is expected to generate 515 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually - enough to meet the consumption needs of more than 150,000 households in Spain. It will also help avoid approximately 245,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

A majority of the electricity produced will be delivered through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), while the remaining volume will be sold on the wholesale market.

Recognized as a project of strategic interest by the regional government of Andalusia, the development involved the installation of 400,000 bifacial solar panels equipped with tracking systems. The construction phase included participation from 14 companies, over half of which are based in Seville, and led to the creation of 800 direct and indirect jobs.

TotalEnergies currently employs around 1,700 people in Spain and is working to expand its presence in the country’s energy sector. The company is developing an integrated power offering that combines renewable sources with flexible gas-fired generation to ensure stable energy supply. It serves more than 2 million residential and commercial customers in Spain and is the country's fourth-largest provider of electricity, gas, and related services.