Kyrgyzstan discloses funding for road projects in its Osh region
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has opened the purse strings for essential road repairs in the Osh region, zeroing in on upgrading vital routes to grease the wheels of transportation and bolster local development. The plans are all about paving the way for smoother travels and building bridges to better safety and connectivity.
