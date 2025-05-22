Kazakhstan's corporate bond trading volume doubles in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The trading volume of Kazakhstan’s corporate bonds has doubled in 2024, said Timur Salimov, Chairman of the Board of Jusan Invest CJSC ,Trend reports.

Speaking during the KASE Day event in Baku, Salimov noted that the corporate bond market in Kazakhstan had shown remarkable expansion in 2024, with trading volumes on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) increasing by a factor of two, reaching approximately $8 billion.

“We are seeing corporate bonds becoming more attractive to investors. This is confirmed by the growth in trading volumes, which in turn enhances the liquidity of the market,” emphasized Salimov.

According to him, by the end of 2024, the official list of KASE included bonds from 511 issuers, with nearly 130 issuers preparing for their initial public offerings.

