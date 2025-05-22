Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers condolences to Israel

Politics Materials 22 May 2025 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its condolences to Israel following a tragic attack in Washington, the ministry said in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the State of Israel and the families of two Israeli diplomats who were killed as a result of heinous attack in Washington D.C..

We strongly condemn this cowardly act of violence, which seeks to sow fear and division," the post reads.

