President of Uzbekistan arrives in Slovenia for official visit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. At the invitation of President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in Ljubljana for an official visit, Trend reports.

Upon arrival at Jože Pučnik International Airport, President Mirziyoyev was welcomed with full honors by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon, alongside other high-ranking Slovenian officials. A ceremonial guard of honor was assembled, and the national flags of both countries were raised in recognition of the occasion.

As part of the visit, President Mirziyoyev is scheduled to hold high-level talks with President Nataša Pirc Musar, as well as meet with members of the Slovenian parliament and government. The agenda also includes participation in a joint Uzbekistan–Slovenia business forum.

The discussions are expected to focus on expanding trade and economic ties and launching joint ventures in sectors such as industry, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, green energy, and agriculture. Further cooperation in labor migration and the deepening of humanitarian and cultural exchanges will also be on the table.

Uzbekistan and Slovenia have previously announced an ambitious target to boost bilateral trade turnover to $500 million. In a significant step toward that goal, bilateral trade exceeded $175 million in 2024, with Uzbek exports to Slovenia surging by 25 percent compared to the previous year.

