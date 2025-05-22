Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan deepen bonds through public diplomacy dialogue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. As part of the Comprehensive Program of Events Celebrating the Thirtieth Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations Between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries of Uzbekistan, Kakhramon Sariev, is visiting Azerbaijan along with a delegation from Uzbekistan, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Uzbek guests, invited by the Azerbaijani State Committee, paid tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers at his grave in the Alley of Honor. They also visited the Alley of Martyrs, honoring those who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, as well as Victory Park, a symbol of the nation’s historic triumph.

A special event was held at the State Committee on the topic of "The Role of Public Diplomacy in the Development of Friendly Relations Between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan". The gathering opened with the national anthems of both countries. In his speech, Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov spoke about the historical ties between the two brotherly nations and highlighted the friendship between their heads of state.

Muradov noted that Azerbaijanis living in Uzbekistan actively participate in the country's sociopolitical life and contribute to its multicultural values. He emphasized that the Azerbaijani state continues to support its compatriots in Uzbekistan, paying special attention to their political, cultural, and diaspora activities.

Uzbekistan’s committee chairman Kakhramon Sariev stated that relations between the two countries are built on friendship and brotherhood. He highlighted the essential role of public diplomacy and diaspora organizations in strengthening connections between the two peoples. Member of Parliament Javanshir Pashazade also spoke, drawing attention to the shared history, culture, and fraternal ties.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, underscored the strong level of strategic partnership, which is grounded in mutual respect and trust.

Other speakers included senior researcher at the Abbasgulu Agha Bakikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NANA), PhD in history Azizaga Alekperov, as well as journalist and Turkologist Aida Eyvazli Göytürk. They praised the importance of the Uzbek delegation’s visit.

The event also featured a video highlighting joint efforts across the Turkic world.

The delegation is scheduled to visit territories in Azerbaijan that were liberated from occupation.

