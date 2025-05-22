Kazakhstan Stock Exchange plans to introduce securities issuance in UAE dirhams

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) is expanding its currency offerings and will soon offer the opportunity to issue securities in UAE dirhams, said Aziza Ordabayeva, Director of the Issuer and Investor Relations Department at KASE, Trend reports.

Speaking at the KASE Day event in Baku, Ordabayeva emphasized that KASE currently facilitates bond issuances in tenge, US dollars, and Chinese yuan. Now, the exchange is preparing to launch new issuances in UAE dirhams, marking a significant step toward enhancing international collaboration.

“We plan to introduce dirhams as an additional currency for issuances in the near future. This will open new opportunities for issuers and investors and strengthen our ties with foreign partners,” she said.

Ordabayeva also highlighted that the expansion of currency options is part of KASE’s long-term strategy aimed at reinforcing its position as a regional financial hub.

“We are creating favorable conditions for issuers to raise funds in the most suitable currency for their business, taking into account the specifics of their operations and cost structures,” she added.

The event also emphasized the amplification of engagement among microfinance entities and the augmentation of prospects within the corporate bond arena, which, as articulated by attendees, exemplifies KASE’s adaptability and progressive evolution as a trading ecosystem.

