Air Samarkand moves Uzbekistan closer to Azerbaijan through new flights to Baku

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Air Samarkand has announced the launch of regular flights to Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

This new route is expected to meet the growing demand for travel and further strengthen ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and new service includes flights from Tashkent twice a week, operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from Samarkand once a week on Fridays

Air Samarkand continues to expand its international presence. On May 4, the airline inaugurated direct flights between Samarkand and Tel Aviv. The route currently operates on Sundays, with an additional weekly flight on Thursdays starting from July 3. The airline notes strong and consistent passenger interest in both directions.

Charter flights to Georgia have also been added to the schedule. The first flight from Tashkent to Tbilisi took place on May 18. A new charter program to Batumi will begin on May 24. Starting in June, Tbilisi flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, while Batumi flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

In addition, the frequency of regular flights between Samarkand and Istanbul will increase. Beginning May 26, the route will operate five times a week — on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

This route network expansion is part of Air Samarkand’s long-term strategy to strengthen its international footprint and enhance its competitiveness in the regional tourism market. Future plans include expanding the airline’s fleet and launching new destinations.