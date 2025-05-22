German Grenzebach plans to build dry construction materials plant in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 22. Germany’s industrial company Grenzebach plans to construct a plant for the production of gypsum board and dry construction mixtures in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

A preliminary agreement on the project was reached during negotiations in Bad Hersfeld, Germany, between the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, Omurbek Tekebayev, Member of Parliament Shaiyrbek Tashiev, and the leadership of Grenzebach.

According to the ministry, the plant is expected to be built in southern Kyrgyzstan, though the specific location has not yet been disclosed.

Grenzebach is a global leader in the development and supply of high-tech production lines for construction materials. The company is also a long-time partner of Germany’s Knauf Group, one of the world’s largest producers of gypsum board and dry construction products.

The involvement of Grenzebach in the Kyrgyz project is expected to bring cutting-edge technologies and high-quality standards to the country’s construction materials industry.

