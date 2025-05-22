Azerbaijani oil shows surge in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on May 22 increased by $0.1 (0.15 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $67.27 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.08 (0.12 percent) to $65.95 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude rose by $0.01 (0.02 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $52.43 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $0.24 (0.37 percent) in price from the previous rate and reached $65.37 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

