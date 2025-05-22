Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan join to cut through red tape and streamline their trade processes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. A new phase of strategic cooperation has been launched between the Uzbek Scientific-Testing and Quality Control Center (UzTest) and Kazakhstan’s Joint Stock Company "Center for Trade Policy Development" (QazTrade) to enhance the efficiency of trade procedures, Trend reports.

Both organizations will collaborate on improving trade relations, ensuring product quality control in line with international standards, and reducing technical barriers. Key elements of the partnership include the standardization and certification of products, the exchange of expertise between testing laboratories, and joint efforts to eliminate trade obstacles.

This collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, boosting transparency in export-import operations, and ensuring high product quality.

In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between the two nations surpassed the $1 billion threshold in the first quarter of 2025, indicating a robust 10 percent year-over-year growth trajectory.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel