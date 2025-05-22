Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, IsDB chart new paths to diversify partnership (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 22 May 2025 17:26 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, IsDB chart new paths to diversify partnership (PHOTO)
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The diversification of partnership between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank has been discussed, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

It was a pleasure to meet with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. We emphasized the successful results of the bank's joint activities with our country. We discussed diversification of partnership, implementation of projects related to building a sustainable infrastructure network and initiatives aimed at the development of the region," the publication reads.

