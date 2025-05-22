Azerbaijan, IsDB chart new paths to diversify partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The diversification of partnership between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank has been discussed, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

It was a pleasure to meet with Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser. We emphasized the successful results of the bank's joint activities with our country. We discussed diversification of partnership, implementation of projects related to building a sustainable infrastructure network and initiatives aimed at the development of the region," the publication reads.